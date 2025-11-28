Ajay Devgn, Kajol-starrer 'Ishq' marks 28 years

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn celebrated 28 years of his film "Ishq", where he co-starred alongside his wife and actor Kajol.

Ajay shared a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, which comprised three slides. The first picture had a still from the film with both the actors and "Ishq Hua" written over it.

The following slide had a wedding picture of the actors with "Kaise Hua" written on it. The last slide comprised a family picture with actors and their kids, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn.

"Jaise hua acha hi hua hai... #28YearsOfIshq," read the caption.

The film also featured Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla and released on November 28, 1997. Directed by Indra Kumar, it revolved around businessmen Ranjit and Harbanslal, who want their children, Ajay (Ajay) and Madhu (Juhi) to marry each other.

However, things take a turn when Madhu falls in love with Raja (Aamir), a mechanic, while Ajay falls in love with Kajal (Kajol), a poor woman.

The film emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and was also the third-highest-grossing film of 1997.

It also starred Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR