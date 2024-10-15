Ajay Devgn reveals his most memorable action stunt

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Superstar Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said out of all the action sequences he has performed in his 33-year career, the most memorable one remains his iconic entry scene in his 1991 debut film "Phool Aur Kaante".

The Kuku Kohli directorial introduced Devgn as a daredevil student Ajay who enters college standing on two moving motorcycles.

The stunt, which keeps circulating on social media as meme content, was choreographed by none other than the actor's late father and veteran action director Veeru Devgan.

In an #AskAjay session on X, a user asked Devgn to name one action scene that stood out as "the most challenging or memorable" in his career.

"Still standing on two bikes, always," he said, referring to the popular sequence from the movie which turns 33 next month.

A day after his wife, actor Kajol called herself the "real Singham" when she was asked who was the boss at home, Devgn reiterated her comment.

Asked who is the real Singham, the actor said: "You should ask this question to the real Singham at home." Devgn is set to reprise the role of the fan-favourite cop Bajirao Singham in "Singham Again", set to be released on Diwali on November 1.

When a user asked what his favourite scene in "Singham Again" was, the actor replied: "The Ramayan angle." The upcoming multistarrer movie, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, borrows elements from the Ramayana and marries its themes with the characters of director Rohit Shetty's ambitious cop universe.

He also called Kumar "Khiladi", a persona synonymous with the other action star's fearlessness on screen, when asked to describe his colleague.

If you had to choose one of your iconic film characters to live as in real life for a week, which one would it be? Devgn said: "only Bajirao Singham." "Singham Again" also features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty, and Shweta Tiwari.

The franchise started with 2011's "Singham" and was followed by "Singham Returns" in 2014, launched Shetty's cop universe that also include films fronted by characters played by Kumar and Singh in "Sooryavanshi" and "Simmba", respectively. PTI RDS RDS RDS