Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De 2' earns Rs 100.22 crore at box office

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) "De De Pyaar De 2", headlined by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Also starring R Madhavan, the film is a sequel to "De De Pyaar De" (2019). It released in theatres on November 14 and has been directed by Anshul Sharma "De De Pyaar De” revolved around Ashish (Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Singh), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family.

Singh shared the news on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. It featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it. The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 100.22 crore.

"The family blockbuster everyone's talking about! Worldwide box office 100.22 crore," read the text over the poster.

"Pyaar, drama, nok-jhonk… 'De De Pyaar De 2' is officially the season’s favourite family entertainer," read the caption.

The film is produced by Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Ranjan has co-written the script with Ankur Garg. PTI ATR ATR ATR