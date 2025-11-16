Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De 2' earns Rs 23.22 crore at box office

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) "De De Pyaar De 2", featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, has collected over Rs 20 crore at the box office in two days from its release.

Also starring R Madhavan, the film is a sequel to "De De Pyaar De", which released in 2019. The sequel released in theatres on Friday and has been directed by Anshul Sharma.

Singh shared the news on her Instagram handle on Sunday. It featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

The film opened with Rs 9.45 crore and went on to earn Rs 13.77 crore on the second day. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 23.22 crore nett.

"Emotion Bhi, Entertainment Bhi, Box office Bhi! Day 2: 13.77 crore," read the text over the poster.

"The box office charts have spoken, it’s all pyaar for this parivaar! #DeDePyaarDe2 In Cinemas Now. Book your tickets NOW. Click the link," read the caption of the post.

"De De Pyaar De” revolved around Ashish (Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Singh), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family. It is produced by Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Ranjan has co-written the script with Ankur Garg. PTI ATR ATR ATR