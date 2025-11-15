New Delhi: "De De Pyaar De 2", featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, has collected Rs 9.45 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers said on Saturday.

Also starring R Madhavan, the film is a sequel to "De De Pyaar De", which released in 2019. The sequel released in theatres on Friday and has been directed by Anshul Sharma.

Singh shared the news on her Instagram handle. It featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

"All the pyaarr approved by parivaar. Rs 9.45 crore India nett. 'De De Pyaar De 2' in cinemas now," read the text over the poster.

"This #PyaarVsParivaar is getting all the love, the box office numbers say it all! #DeDePyaarDe2 In Cinemas Now Book Your Tickets," read the caption.

"De De Pyaar De” revolved around Ashish (Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Singh), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family. It is produced by Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Ranjan has co-written the script with Ankur Garg.