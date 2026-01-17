Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Dhamaal 4' to release on June 12

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) "Dhamaal 4", featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, will release in theatres on June 12, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film promises to be a laugh riot, and will also star Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The makers shared the announcement with a post on their Instagram handle. "Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay Tuned," read the caption.

The franchise started with 2007’s “Dhamaal” and was followed by two more films — “Double Dhamaal” (2009) and “Total Dhamaal” (2019). All the previous films of the franchise were directed by Kumar.

“Dhamaal 4” is produced by Devgn, alongside Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. PTI ATR ATR ATR