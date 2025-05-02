Entertainment

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2' earns Rs 19.71 crore at domestic box office on day one

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) "Raid 2", starring Ajay Devgn, collected Rs 19.71 crore nett at the domestic box office on its first day, the makers said on Friday.

Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It released in theatres on Thursday.

Production banner T-Series shared the update on X handle. "System hilne wala hai, aur uski zabardast shuruaat ho chuki hai," read the caption.

The post had film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 film “Raid” that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was directed by Gupta.

