Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' earns Rs 24.75 crore at box office in three days

New Delhi: "Son of Sardaar 2", featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, has crossed the mark of Rs 20 crore nett at the box office during its opening weekend.

The film from Vijay Kumar Arora is a sequel to "Son of Sardaar". Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh, the film released in theatres on August 1.

It is produced by Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 24.75 crore nett during its opening weekend.

"Son of Sardaar 2" opened with Rs 7.25 crore. It earned Rs 8. 25 crore and Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The first installment was helmed by Ashwni Dhir and starred Devgn, late actor Mukul Dev, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

The story revolved around Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa (Devgn), who returns to his village in Punjab after spending years in London to sell ancestral property. But things take an unexpected turn.

The film emerged as a box office hit and grossed Rs 161.48 crore with its worldwide collection.