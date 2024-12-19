Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2' to release in November 2025

Mumbai: The sequel to Ajay Devgn's "De De Pyaar De" will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025, the makers announced on Thursday.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is also returning for the sequel, titled "De De Pyaar De 2" and directed by Anshul Sharma, a press release said. The movie will also feature R Madhavan.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's banner Luv Films shared the news of the film's release date on its social media handles.

"#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025," read a post on Instagram.

"De De Pyaar De", which was released in May 2019, revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife Manju (Tabu).

The sequel will be produced by Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Ranjan has co-written the script with Ankur Garg.