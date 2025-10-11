Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2' to release on November 14

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that the sequel to his 2019 film “De De Pyaar De” will be released in theatres on November 14.

Devgn shared the motion poster of the second part, which also marks the return of actor Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. It is directed by Anshul Sharma.

"Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025," the actor posted on Instagram.

In the sequel, the two actors are joined by R Madhavan as well as father-son duo of Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta.

“De De Pyaar De”, which was released in May 2019, revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife Manju (Tabu).

The sequel is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. PTI RB RB