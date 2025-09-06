Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' wraps shooting, film to release on Eid 2026

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) The fourth installment of the “Dhamaal” franchise has concluded filming, the makers said on Saturday.

Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are all returning for the movie, which is directed by Indra Kumar.

Production banner T-Series announced the wrap of the upcoming film through an Instagram post, featuring its ensemble cast.

The character posters featured the four actors alongside Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand.

The caption of the post read, "It's a wrap on #Dhamaal 4. Now let the madness begin! #Dhamaal 4 coming to cinemas on Eid 2026." Devgn reshared the announcement on his Instagram and captioned it, "Today's breaking news, brought to you by the gang, who are coming to loot your heart soon... And the brain." The franchise started with 2007’s “Dhamaal” and was followed by two more films — “Double Dhamaal” (2009) and “Total Dhamaal” (2019).

"Dhamaal 4" is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.