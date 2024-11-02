Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' earns Rs 65 crore globally on day one

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham Again" amassed Rs 65 in worldwide gross on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday. Directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the action film was released in theatres on Thursday, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.

In a statement, the film's team said the movie, which is the third part in "Singham" series after "Singham" and "Singham Returns", earned Rs 43.7 crore net at the Indian box office.

"India's largest cop franchise 'Singham Again' has roared to a thunderous start and set new Diwali records, amassing a massive day one total of Rs 65 crore worldwide with India net box office at Rs 43.7 crore emerging as the No 1 choice of Diwali, filling theatres to capacity across single screens and multiplexes nationwide," the statement said.

The "Singham" is part of Shetty's ambitious cop universe that also includes characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in “Sooryavanshi” and “Simmba”.

The cast for “Singham Again” includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist.

"Singham Again" is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.

Jyoti Deshpande, president of media and content business at RIL, said "Singham Again" is a star-studded spectacle that is tailor made for a big screen theatre experience.

“We promised audiences a mass entertainer perfect for Diwali celebration with entire family and that’s exactly what we delivered. The universally spectacular performance of our film across multiplexes and extraordinary results in single screens and mass centres has vindicated the showcasing of 60 per cent screens that we secured for our film," she added.