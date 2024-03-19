Ajay Devgn's VFXWaala, Sweden-based Goodbye Kansas Studio announce strategic partnership

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Superstar Ajay Devgn's visual effects company VFXWaala on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with acclaimed Swedish banner Goodbye Kansas Studio.

Advertisment

As part of the agreement, VFXWaala has secured a major stake in Goodbye Kansas through an offshore subsidiary, a press release said.

They also announced the launch of a joint venture studio in India.

Devgn had founded the company with Naveen Paul in May 2015 and since then, the studio has worked on over 300 films and earned many accolades.

Advertisment

"Our endeavours involve setting new benchmarks with each project. We embrace a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptation to the latest technologies.

"I am delighted to extend our NY family through the Goodbye Kansas partnership. Our unwavering passion for delivering excellence persists, fuelled by our core values and dedication. We take pride in associating with a like-minded partner GBK, and look forward to this journey together," Devgn said in a statement.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Goodbye Kansas Studios has expertise in a portfolio of services across feature films, TV series, commercials, games, and trailers. The company specialises in VFX, FX, CG productions, 3D face and body scanning, digital humans, creature and character design, performance capture, animation, and real-time capabilities, added the release.

"NY VFXWaala is an ideal partner for Goodbye Kansas, sharing the same dedication to outstanding talent, cutting edge technology and engaging narrative. This strategic partnership brings together our strengths in a way that will benefit both our organisations," said Goodbye Kansas' chairman of the Board, Per Anders Warn.

"Together, we're positioned to create exceptional value for our customers, and open new development opportunities for our talented co-workers," he added. PTI RB RB RDS RDS