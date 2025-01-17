Akhilesh Yadav prays for Saif Ali Khan's recovery, demands better security for artistes

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday prayed for the well-being of actor Saif Ali Khan and urged the government to ensure the safety of artistes.

In a post in Hindi on X, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, "Praying for the speedy recovery of the popular film star Saif Ali Khan. I request the government to ensure the safety of all artistes."

लोकप्रिय फ़िल्म स्टार सैफ़ अली ख़ान की सेहतमंदी की दुआओं के साथ सरकार से आग्रह कि कलाकारों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित की जाए। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 17, 2025

On Wednesday night, a man armed with a knife entered Khan's residence on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra area and attacked the 54-year-old actor multiple times, leaving him injured.

The incident also raised questions about the security provided to celebrities.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Khan, who underwent emergency surgery, is now "out of danger" even as the Mumbai Police continue its investigation into the attack and search for the intruder.

Khan, a National Film Award-winning actor, performed at the Saifai Mahotsav in 2016 when Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.