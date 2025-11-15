Akon flies to Mumbai ahead of his concert

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Grammy-nominated popstar Akon, who is in India for his music tour, was spotted exiting Mumbai airport on Saturday.

The singer, known for tracks such as “Smack That” and “Lonely”, came to India earlier this month.

He first performed in Delhi on November 9, followed by his performance in Bengaluru on November 14. His last concert will take place in Mumbai on Sunday at NESCO Centre, Goregaon.

The videos that are circulating online feature Akon walking out of the airport and smiling at the fans, who try to catch a glimpse of the singer.

He wore a grey tracksuit and sunglasses. His wife, Tomeka Thiam, a businesswoman and record label executive, also accompanied the singer.

Akon, who has enjoyed popularity in India with singles like “Chammak Challo” and “Criminal” from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Ra.One”, performed in the country for the first time in 2007. PTI ATR ATR ATR