Akon to headline Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

Shillong, Sep 10 (PTI) R&B singer Akon will headline the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival which will be held in November, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the other who would perform are R&B group Boney M, multi-platinum DJ R3HAB and American nu metal band KORN, they said.

Akon would perform on November 16 as part of his 'Superfan Tour', which includes one show per country in Asia in November and December with additional stops in as many as eight countries, they added.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, which is backed by the Meghalaya government, will be held on November 15 and 16. With impressive lineups, it draws thousands of music enthusiasts from across the country every year.

Last year, the festival featured Ne-Yo and Ronan Keating.

Boney M's performance at the festival is part of its farewell tour, officials said.

Tickets for the festival were available online with prices starting at Rs 3,299. PTI JOP SOM