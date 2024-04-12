Akshay and Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' mints Rs 36.33 crore globally on day one

Mumbai: “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, earned Rs 36.33 crore in worldwide gross on the opening day, the makers announced on Friday.

The Hindi-language action film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of "Sultan" and "Bharat" fame, was released in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Eid.

Production banner Pooja Entertainment, which has backed the movie in association with AAZ, shared the film's day one box numbers in a press note and also through a poster on its social media handles.

"The highly anticipated action flick has made a significant impact, emerging as a box office winner with a whooping collection of Rs 36.33 crore worldwide," the studio said.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. The film also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, which was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.