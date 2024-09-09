Akshay Kumar announces 'Bhooth Bangla' with Priyadarshan on birthday

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that he is set to join forces with frequent collaborator and director Priyadarshan for his new film "Bhooth Bangla", which will be released in 2025.

The actor, who was last seen in the August 15 release "Khel Khel Mein", shared the update on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

"Bhooth Bangla" reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. Their last feature film was 2010's political satire "Khatta Meetha".

"Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years.

"This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic! #BhoothBangla (sic)" Akshay captioned the film's announcement motion poster on Instagram.

The actor-director duo has worked in several hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "De Dana Dan", and "Bhagam Bhag".