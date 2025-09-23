Akshay Kumar calls out 'manipulative AI' as fake film trailer shows him as 'Maharishi Valmiki'

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said a trailer that shows him as Maharishi Valmiki is fake and generated with the help of AI.

"I have recently come across some AI- generated videos showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What's worse is some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed," he wrote.

He then extended a request to media houses to verify and report such information.

"In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information," he added.

This note comes after celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar have legally requested protection over online unauthorised misuse of their name, image, voice and personality.

Akshay recently starred in "Jolly LLB 3" alongside Arshad Warsi which released in theatres on September 19. PTI SMR SMR BK BK