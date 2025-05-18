Akshay Kumar completes shooting on 'Bhooth Bangla'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday wrapped work on "Bhooth Bangla", his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan.

The film reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 15 years. Their last feature film was 2010's political satire "Khatta Meetha".

Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, "Bhooth Bangla" is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay's Cape of Good Films.

Akshay shared the work update on his X page, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of him and Wamiqa shooting under a waterfall.

And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla ! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive @priyadarshandir sir, my second outing with the unstoppable @EktaaRKapoor , and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa.

Grateful for the… pic.twitter.com/RtC8s2nN6R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2025

Akshay, who has worked with Priyadarshan on several hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", and "Bhagam Bhag", commenced filming on the movie in December.

"Bhooth Bangla" also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 2, 2026.