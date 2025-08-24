Akshay Kumar, Jimmy Shergill and others remember late actor Jaswinder Bhalla

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Many actors including Akshay Kumar, Jimmy Shergill and Neeru Bajwa remembered late Punjabi star Jaswinder Bhala .

The actor known for his performances in projects such as "Carry on Jatta" and "Jatt & Juliet", passed away on Friday following a brain haemorrhage at the age of 65.

His last appearance was in the 2024 film, "Shinda Shinda No Papa".

Kumar penned a solemn post on X on Friday, which read,"The untimely demise of Jaswinder Bala ji is a huge loss for the Punjabi film industry. May god bless his soul with peace. You will be deeply missed, Bhalla ji." Shergill also shared a picture of the late actor on Instagram on Saturday, with a caption which read, "Rest in peace #bhallasaab...you will be missed immensely...condolences to the family...Waheguru". The two actors had shared screen space in the 2016 film "Vaisakhi List".

Neeru Bajwa posted a picture featuring Bhalla on her Instagram handle, with a note which read, "Saddened to have woken up to this tragic news. Bhalla saab was truly respected and admired, and his contributions will be remembered with great honour." "Rest in peace, sir. My condolences to the family," Bajwa added. She had also featured in "Jatt & Juliet" alongside Bhalla.