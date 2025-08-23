Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan begin filming for Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Saturday commenced shooting for their new film "Haiwaan", which reunites them after a gap of 17 years.

The movie is directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Hulchul", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and "Hungama".

Akshay announced the start of production on "Haiwaan", sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the film's set which also featured Saif and Priyadarshan.

"Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan... Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshandir Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling," the actor posted on X.

Priyardarshan had recently confirmed the project after he posted a picture of the two actors watching India vs England test match at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London.

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Akshay and Saif have shared the screen space in many movies such as “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, “Yeh Dillagi”, “Aarzoo”, “Tu Chor Main Sipahi” and “Keemat”.

They were last seen together in the 2008 action film “Tashan”, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Akshay is working on two more movies with Priyadarshan -- horror comedy “Bhoot Bangla” and the much-awaited third part of the “Hera Phera” franchise.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix’s “Jewel Thief” and also featured in films like “Devara: Part 1” and “Adipurush”.