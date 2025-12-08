Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan wrap shooting for 'Haiwaan'

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The makers of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Haiwaan" have completed shooting of the film.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Hulchul", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and "Hungama, the film also features Saiyami Kher.

The makers shared the announcement on the Instagram handle on Sunday. The post comprised series of pictures featuring the actors and the filmmaker cut the cake.

It also had a clapperboard which had "It's a wrap Haiwaan" written over it.

Akshay and Saif have shared the screen space in many movies such as “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, “Yeh Dillagi”, “Aarzoo”, “Tu Chor Main Sipahi” and “Keemat”.

They were last seen together in the 2008 action film “Tashan”, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Akshay is working on two more movies with Priyadarshan — horror comedy “Bhoot Bangla” and the much-awaited third part of the “Hera Phera” franchise.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix’s “Jewel Thief” and also featured in films like “Devara: Part 1” and “Adipurush”. PTI ATR ATR ATR