Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5' collects Rs 56.73 crore at box office in two days

New Delhi: "Housefull 5" featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, has earned over Rs 50 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It released in theatres worldwide on Friday.

Production banner shared the box office collection on its X handle. The post featured film's poster with the numbers written over it.

Back-to-back Housefull shows and unstoppable laughs! 😍🎟️

Day 2 = Double dose of love! We're truly grateful for your love! ♥️#Housefull5 winning hearts and box offices!#Housefull5 is in your nearest cinemas!

Book your tickets NOW! 🎟️https://t.co/L4rBmV2fyK… pic.twitter.com/uqrzIivzMe — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) June 8, 2025

The film collected Rs 56.73 crore nett at the domestic box office. The collection of day one stood at Rs 24.35 crore nett on day one. Following, it collected Rs 32.38 crore nett.

"Housefull 5" also stars Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The film is the fifth instalment in the "Housefull" franchise, which began in 2010. Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019.