Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5' earns Rs 212.76 crore at box office

New Delhi: "Housefull 5", starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, has crossed Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani of "Dostana" fame.

Production banner shared the box office collection of the film on its X handle. The movie's gross India collection stands at Rs 212.76 crore.

"Rs 212.76 Cr and a Housefull of hearts and theatres full of laughs! We couldn’t have sailed this far without you. Thank you for making this cruise unforgettable! #Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today," read the caption.

₹212.76 Cr+ and a Housefull of hearts and theatres full of laughs! 🙌🏻♥️

We couldn’t have sailed this far without you ♥️ Thank you for making this cruise unforgettable! 🙏#Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today! 🎟️https://t.co/JB3rjHv96Khttps://t.co/L4rBmV2fyK… pic.twitter.com/PrUvZ3W2GM — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) June 14, 2025

Also featuring Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the film released in theatres on June 6.

It is the fifth installment in the "Housefull" franchise, which began in 2010. Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019.