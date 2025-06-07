Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5' earns Rs 24.35 crore on day one

New Delhi: "Housefull 5" starring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, has collected Rs 24.35 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

Also featuring Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the film released in theatres on Friday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani of "Dostana" fame.

Production banner shared the box office collection on its X handle. The poster had "Housefull opening, Rs 24.35 crore," written over it.

"Our hearts are Housefull with your love and support! Thank you. This madness is nothing without you! In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today," read the caption.

The film is the fifth installment in the "Housefull" franchise, which began in 2010. Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019.