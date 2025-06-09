Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5' earns Rs 91.83 crore at box office in three days

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) "Housefull 5", featuring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, has collected Rs 91.83 crore nett at the domestic box office on its first weekend, the makers announced on Monday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani of "Dostana" fame.

Also featuring Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the film released in theatres on June 6. It is the fifth installment in the "Housefull" franchise.

Production banner shared the box office collection on its X handle with the day-wise breakdown.

"A weekend full of laughter, love… and Housefull screens! Thank you for making Day 3 so special. Our hearts are full because of you. #Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today," read the caption.

"Housefull 5" opened with Rs 24.35 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 32.38 crore nett on the following day. It collected Rs 35.10 crore nett on its third day.

The franchise began in 2010 with the first "Housefull" film, which went on to have good business at the box office. Following, the other installments released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, respectively. PTI ATR ATR ATR