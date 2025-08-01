Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5' to premiere on Prime Video

New Delhi: "Housefull 5", featuring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from today, the platform announced on Friday.

Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri, the film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani of "Dostana" fame.

It was released in theatres worldwide on June 6 and went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at its global box office and crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore with its domestic box office collection.

Prime Video uploaded a short video on its X handle, featuring the cast of the film, asking the audience to watch the film on the OTT platform. "A housefull of people have something to say," read the caption.

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise, which began in 2010. Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, respectively.

"Housefull 5" was released in two parts, "Housefull 5 A" and "Housefull 5 B". Both films had the same beginning with different endings. The makers said they had wanted to come up with such a concept for many years, during the film's promotions.