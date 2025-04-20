Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari Chapter 2' earns Rs 17.92 crore in two days at box office

New Delhi: "Kesari Chapter 2", starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, has collected Rs 17.92 crore nett in two days at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Sunday.

The film, which delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also stars Ananya Panday and is directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi. Produced by Dharma Productions, it released in theatres on Friday.

Production banner shared the film's collection on its X handle with the day-wise breakdown. The movie collected Rs 7.84 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday.

"A case that shook the empire. A film that's shaking the box office. Book your tickets now. #KesariChapter2 in cinemas now, worldwide," read the caption.

The film narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s.

The movie is based on the book “The Case That Shook the Empire” by Nair's great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat.

It details the 1924 defamation trial in which Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the architect of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, sued Nair who had criticised British atrocities in Punjab in his book.