Akshay Kumar starts shooting for 'Bhooth Bangla', film to release in April 2026

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that "Bhooth Bangla", his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, will hit the theatres on April 2, 2026.

The actor, who has worked with the veteran filmmaker on several hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", and "Bhagam Bhag", also said he has commenced filming on the movie.

Akshay shared the update on his official X page.

"Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshandir as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today.

"Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga 2nd April, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye (sic)" the actor captioned the release date poster of the film.

"Bhooth Bangla" reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. Their last feature film was 2010's political satire "Khatta Meetha".