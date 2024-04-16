Akshay Kumar to make Telugu cinema debut with 'Kannappa'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has boarded the cast of the Vishnu Manchu-starrer "Kannappa", the makers announced on Tuesday.

While details about Kumar's role are unknown, the film marks the actor's Telugu cinema debut.

Manchu, who plays the titular role in "Kannappa", shared the news of Kumar's casting on his official X page.

"The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!" the actor captioned his post.

Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

"Kannappa" is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Kumar's latest release is action film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".