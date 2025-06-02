Akshay Kumar urges crowd to calm down during 'Housefull 5' promotions in Pune

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had to intervene and calm down the crowd during the promotions of his upcoming film "Housefull 5" in Pune.

Kumar visited a mall in the city alongside co-stars Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, and Fardeen Khan on Sunday for an event.

But the situation soon went out of control as the excited crowd gathered around to catch a glimpse of the actors.

In videos that have surfaced online, a lady can be seen crying, while another individual complained of breathlessness while trying to make his way out of the crowd.

Kumar took over the microphone to address the situation and requested the public not to push and stay calm.

“Aap log ko yahan se jana padega. Aap dhakka dhukki mat kariye. Haath jod ke vinanti karta hoon, yaha auratein hai, bacche hai (You will have to leave. Don’t push... I am requesting with folded hands as women and children are present here). I request everyone," he is heard saying in the video.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the upcoming film is the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise.

It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of “Dostana” fame and is slated to hit the big screen on Friday. PTI ATR BK BK