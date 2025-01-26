Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's 'Sky Force' earns Rs 42 crore at box office in two days

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Action drama film "Sky Force", starring Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, has collected Rs 42 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers announced on Sunday.

Billed as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, the movie released in theatres across the country on Friday.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films shared the latest box office numbers of the film on its official social media handles.

"Sky Force" opened at Rs 15.30 crore on Friday, January 24 and went on to collect Rs 26.30 crore at the box office on Saturday.

"Sky Force, the true story of courage is soaring to new heights and emerging as the perfect Republic Day watch. Thank you for your unwavering love & support!," Maddock Films wrote along with a poster, which mentioned that the two-day collection of the movie.

Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Pahariya.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya.

"Sky Force" also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. PTI ATR RB RB RB