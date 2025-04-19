Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' collects Rs 7.84 crore at box office on day one

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari Chapter 2" earned Rs 7.84 crore nett on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, the film is directed by first time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi and made its debut in cinemas across the country on Friday.

Production banner Dharma Productions shared the day one box office figure of the movie on social media through a poster which mentioned that the film collected Rs 7.84 crore.

"A film about justice. A journey of truth. A triumph at the box office. Book your tickets now. #KesariChapter2 in cinemas now, worldwide," read the caption.

"Kesari Chapter 2", a follow-up to Akshay's 2019 film "Kesari", delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s.

The movie is based on the book “The Case That Shook the Empire” by Nair's great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat.

It details the 1924 defamation trial in which Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the architect of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, sued Nair who had criticised British atrocities in Punjab in his book.