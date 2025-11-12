Akshay Oberoi's next film is psychological thriller 'Resident'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Actor Akshay Oberoi says his upcoming film "Resident", directed by Akash Goila, is a psychological thriller with a layered narrative and he had fun playing a role that was challenging and unpredictable.

"Resident", produced by Filmeraa, is to go on floors soon.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, roles that demand emotional depth, unpredictability, and a bit of risk. 'Resident' is exactly that kind of film. It’s a psychological thriller that doesn’t just rely on fear or suspense, but digs deep into the psyche of its characters," the actor, who was last seen in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", said.

"The genre itself is dark, layered, and inevitable in its impact, it makes you confront truths you often avoid. After Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which had a completely different tone, I wanted to immerse myself in something intense and thought-provoking. Film 'Resident' gives me that opportunity, and I can’t wait to begin this new journey,” he added.

The actor is known for his roles in "Isi Life Mein", "Gurgaon", "Fighter", "Ghuspaithiya" and series "Illegal" and "Inside Edge".