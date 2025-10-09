Alan Ritchson-Kevin James starrer 'Playdate' to debut on Prime Video in November

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) "Playdate", an action-comedy featuring "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson and actor-comedian Kevin James, will premiere on Prime Video on November 12, the streaming service announced on Thursday.
Directed by Luke Greenfield, best known for "Let’s Be Cops" and "The Girl Next Door", the film promises a high-energy blend of slapstick humour and explosive action, pairing suburban dad antics with full-blown chaos.
In "Playdate", recently unemployed accountant Brian (James) agrees to a casual afternoon with stay-at-home dad Jeff (Ritchson) and their sons — only for the day to spiral into a wild chase involving a team of ruthless mercenaries.
"What begins as small talk and football tossing turns into an absurd, action-packed adventure where dad life collides with danger and mayhem," the official plotline read.
The film also stars Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa, with Stephen Root and Isla Fisher in key roles.
Written by Neil Goldman, "Playdate" is produced by Greenfield, Jason Benoit, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Mark Fasano, and Jeffrey Greenstein, with Ritchson and Goldman among the executive producers. PTI RB RB