Alan Walker and Pritam collaborate for track 'Children Of The Sun'

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and Bollywood composer Pritam have collaborated for an upcoming track, titled "Children Of The Sun".

Touted to be a "global anthem that champions the supremacy of culture, camaraderie and community", the track will have vocals from singer Vishal Mishra. It will be released by Warner Music India on September 26.

Walker, best known for his 2015 single "Faded", said he is pleased with the way the collaboration has turned out.

"I first met Pritam in 2019, and ever since, we've kept in touch and worked on releasing a track together. I’m really pleased with how it turned out – both the message and how it brings together different sounds and languages," he said.

"The song carries a hopeful message, showing the creativity and strength of today’s youth, blending cultures and sounds that reflect the world they’ll shape," he added.

Pritam, who has composed for several films including "Love Aaj Kal", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Jab We Met", "Gangster" and "Raabta", said he is elated to have worked with Walker.

"Music has the power to heal, inspire, and unite. I hope that 'Children Of The Sun' will touch the hearts of listeners around the world and bring a message of hope and unity. I am extremely elated to work with Alan Walker on such a meaningful project." Walker is set to visit India with his upcoming 10-city Walkerworld Tour. Begin from September 27 in Kolkata, the tour will extend to the cities like Shillong, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, and Mumbai, before culminating in Hyderabad on October 20.