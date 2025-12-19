Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's film with Tom Cruise is titled 'Digger'

Los Angeles, Dec 19 (PTI) Hollywood star Tom Cruise's upcoming film with Oscar-winning director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu has been titled "Digger".

The film from Warner Bros is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2026. The studio shared the announcement video on social media on Thursday.

"Digger" is about the "most powerful man in the world" who embarks on a "frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything”, according to the official logline.

It marks Inarritu's first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer "The Revenant" in 2015. The project will also be the first non-action film for Cruise after 13 years, following his work in the 2012 "Rock of Ages".

The script is written by the filmmaker alongside Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris and Sabina Berman. It is produced by Cruise and Inarritu.

Last month, Cruise shared pictures from the set of the film on his X handle and recalled watching Inarritu's acclaimed film "Amores Perros", which released in 2000. The actor added, he is excited for the upcoming project. "I cannot wait to share our new film with you all next year," he wrote.

Cruise's latest work is "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning". Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film released in May and also featured Hayley Atwell alongside the actor. PTI ATR ATR ATR