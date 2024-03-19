Alessandro Nivola boards cast of Pedro Almodovar's 'The Room Next Door'

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Actor Alessandro Nivola is the latest addition to the cast of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar's upcoming film "The Room Next Door".

Nivola joins Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro in the project, which will be Almodovar's first English language film, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"The Room Next Door", which was recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics, is described as a complex story of a flawed mother and her daughter, separated by a massive misunderstanding.

"At the heart of this conflict, Ingrid (Moore), a friend of Martha’s (Swinton) mother, becomes a witness to each person’s pain and bitterness. Martha is a war reporter, Ingrid is an autofiction novelist," as per the official plotline.

The film addresses the limitless cruelty of wars and highlights the unique approaches of the two writers to depict reality.

"The Room Next Door" is Almodovar's first feature film since 2021’s “Parallel Mothers”, which premiered in Venice.

One of the most celebrated international directors, Almodovar has previously directed films such as “Talk to Her”, “The Skin I Live In”, “Pain and Glory”, "Volver" and “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.” Nivola is best known for movies such as "Face/Off", "Jurassic Park III", "Goal!", "A Most Violent Year" and "Disobedience". He will be next seen in Apple TV+ limited series "The Big Cigar" and Aaron Taylor Johnson-starrer "Kraven the Hunter". PTI RB RB