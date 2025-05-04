Alexander Skarsgard proposes his idea of James Bond portrayal: There’ll be no violence at all

London, May 4 (PTI) Actor Alexander Skarsgard says he has a new idea for the portrayal of James Bond, which would make the character avoid violence.

Skarsgard, known for his work in "True Blood" and "Big Little Lies", suggested giving a Swedish touch to 007 agent.

“I could be a very polite, diplomatic Swedish James Bond, who negotiates. There’ll be no violence at all. It’ll just be boardroom meetings where people try to find consensus, everyone’s stressed out and desperately tries to avoid an argument or complications, that’s very Swedish. I’ll pitch it," he told The Times in an interview.

The 48-year-old actor recalled serving in the national service as he wanted to become James Bond for a while.

"I did it because I was 19, I didn’t know what I wanted to do and I wanted to be James Bond for 18 months," he added.

The fictional character has been played by many actors over the years, including David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. James Bond has always been represented as a violent character and the level of violence in the films has only increased over the years.

The latest "James Bond" film released in 2021 titled "No Time to Die". It had Craig essaying the character and was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Skarsgard will next star in "Murderbot". The science fiction series also stars David Dastmalchian and Tattiawna Jones.