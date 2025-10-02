Alexander Skarsgard replaces Dev Patel in 'Wicker'

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (PTI) Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard is set to star alongside Olivia Colman in "Wicker".

The actor, known for his work in HBO's series "Big Little Lies", is replacing Dev Patel in the film, who was supposed to feature alongside Colman, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Besides Skarsgard, other actors joining the cast of the film include the names of “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage, and Elizabeth Debicki, known for "The Crown" and "The Great Gatsby".

The film is directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson from a script they adapted from Ursula Wills-Jones’ short story “The Wicker Husband". The makers have recently wrapped the production of the film, which is described as "twisted, unconventional romance".

It revolves around Colman's character, a "smelly, single and perpetually ridiculed" fisherwoman living on the outskirts of a village by the sea. One day, fed up with her stuffy, small-minded neighbors, she commissions the local basketmaker to build her a her a husband the entirely from wicker, with their relationship sparking "outrage, jealousy and chaos." Skarsgard's latest work is "Pillion", a romantic comedy film from Harry Lighton, which had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival. The actor also serves as a producer on the film.