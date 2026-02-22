Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form announce divorce

London, Feb 22 (PTI) Actor Alexandra Daddario, known for her role as Annabeth Chase in the "Percy Jackson" film series, decided to part ways with her husband and producer Andrew Form after 3 years.

It was a mutual decision to divorce, and the couple plans to continue co-parenting, according to the entertainment news magazine People. "The decision was made with love and respect...They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition," a source was quoted by People.

The duo got engaged in 2021 and married in June 2022. They welcomed their son in October 2024. Form also has two children, Rowan,9, and Julian,12, from his previous marriage to actor Jordana Brewster. They got married in 2007 but announced their divorce in 2021.

The "Percy Jackson" actor will next feature in Mark Waters' directorial "Hershey" alongside Finn Wittrock and Alan Ruck in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR