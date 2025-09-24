Ali Fazal begins shooting for 'Mizapur' film based on popular web series

New Delhi: Ali Fazal has shared that he is all set to return to the universe of "Mirzapur" as he has begun shooting for a movie based on the popular Prime Video series.

In the series, Fazal played the hot-headed Guddu Bhaiya. On Tuesday, the actor shared the update about the movie on his Instagram. "GAME ON!! M- the film begins!! A new era and so we must prepare. Lots to share as we embark on this journey..coming soon..." he wrote in the caption to the post where he shared a gym picture of himself.

The film adaptation of the critically-acclaimed series is slated for theatrical release by Amazon MGM Studios via the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer label in 2026.

The show was created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and featured actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and others.

The story is set in the lawless land of Mirzapur where two brothers end up offending the son of a local crime lord, igniting a series of events that alters the course of their lives forever.