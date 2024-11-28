Ali Fazal completes shooting for Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday said he has concluded shooting for critically-acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie "Thug Life".

The "Mirzapur" is part of the ensemble cast of the movie, which is headlined by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan. The film will be released in theatres on June 5, 2025.

Fazal said it was an honour to collaborate with a visionary director like Ratnam and he is waiting for the audience to witness the magic he has created with the movie. "The opportunity to share the screen with icons like Kamal Hassan sir and the rest of this extraordinary cast is something I’ll cherish forever. The last two months have been transformative for me as an actor – learning Tamil, immersing myself in a new cinematic culture, and pushing my creative boundaries," the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Mani sir creates a world so immersive and rich, and I can confidently say this film will be a cinematic feast for audiences across India and beyond," he added.

"Thug Life" reunites Ratnam and Haasan after 35 years since they worked together on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

"Thug Life" will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. It will feature music by AR Rahman.