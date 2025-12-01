Ali Fazal joins NGO supporting refugees and displaced people

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Actor Ali Fazal has come on board as the international goodwill ambassador for Goodwill Caravan, an international non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and protecting refugees and forcibly displaced people from human trafficking and exploitation across Northern Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The actor, known for his roles in projects such as "Fukrey" and "Khufiya", shared the video on his Instagram handle on Monday, as he joined hands with the NGO, which aims at providing aid to refugees stationed in Egypt.

Fazal said he is honoured to be a part of such an initiative.

“Goodwill Caravan’s work has deeply resonated with me. It's always the common people who lose their livelihood due to the wars fought. And here is an ecosystem that is about giving people a second chance, to rebuild, to belong, and to live with dignity. I feel honoured to lend my voice to this cause and to the tireless efforts being made by the wonderful team at Goodwill Caravan to support refugees who have endured unimaginable hardships," he said in a statement.

"I have a child of my own now, and no family, no individual, especially kids, should be exposed to the cruel drawbacks of war and fleeing to be a refugee in another country. Everyone deserves dignity and being a human, a husband, a son, a father all deeply have made me more aware of the need for empathy and emotion in a world that is alienating us from these very instincts," he added.

The actor said he got an opportunity to "interact with few women and children, who managed to get out of the massacres in Gaza".

"Along with them we helped integrate the Syrian refugees fleeing. Goodwill Caravan provides essential protection services, including emergency aid distributions and shelter for the most vulnerable and legal aid and support for refugees and displaced populations," he said.

As the face of Goodwill Caravan on an international level, Fazal will help amplify awareness and mobilise support for the NGO’s ongoing projects and campaigns, and lead in the global fight against human trafficking and exploitation of the vulnerable. PTI ATR ATR BK BK