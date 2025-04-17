Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre team up for untitled series on Ranga-Billa case

Mumbai: Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are set to feature in a series based around the case of real-life criminals Ranga and Billa.

Prosit Roy, who worked as a director on the critically-acclaimed series "Pataal Lok", is helming the series. Fazal and Bendre have both started shooting for the untitled show in Delhi, a press release said.

“The team has been researching the case in detail for months now. The show will focus on the events as they unfolded following the murder case. It’s being treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi,” the release said.

In 1978, Ranga and Billa had kidnapped two siblings, who had hitched a ride with them in the heart of Delhi, for ransom. But when the criminals came to know that the brother-sister duo Geeta and Sanjay Chopra were the children of a naval officer, they panicked and killed them. Geeta was raped before she was killed.

Kuljeet Singh alias Ranga Khus and Jasbir Singh alias Billa were awarded the death penalty and executed four years later.

The case led to widespread public outrage and played a significant role in the development of stricter laws related to kidnapping and child safety.

Fazal will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer romance drama “Metro… In Dino”, Sunny Deol-led “Lahore 1947”, and Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie, “Thug Life”, alongside Kamal Haasan.

Bendre was last seen in Prime Video’s film “Be Happy”, which starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.