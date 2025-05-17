Ali Fazal, Tillotama Shome to feature in 'Beyond'

Los Angeles: Actor Ali Fazal is set to star in a horror-thriller "Beyond" alongside Tillotama Shome.

Directed by Sumit Purohit, the film is set in a ghostly Himalayan town. It is written by Purohit and Saurav Dey, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The filmmaker said the narrative of the film is inspired by local legends and myths to some extent.

"Like many others from the region, my aspirations led me to move away in search of opportunities. This constant migration has left many hill settlements slowly turning into ghost towns and villages, deserted by their people. One such place, forgotten and frozen in time, is the setting for my film 'Beyond'," he said in a statement.

"Local legends and myths also inspire the narrative. While it unfolds as a mystery horror, its essence lies in capturing the desolation of the place," he added.

"Beyond" is produced by Chippy Babu and Abhishek Sharma’s TrainTripper Films and Mario Stefan’s fieber.film. It will be shot in the Himalayas.