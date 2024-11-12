Ali Fazal to star alongside 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Rule Breakers'

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Actor Ali Fazal has booked his next international film in "Rule Breakers", in which he is set to share screen space with "Fleabag" star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Advertisment

According to a press release, the upcoming movie is directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and produced by Angel Studios.

"Rule Breakers", which explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan, will hit the screens in March.

Fazal, whose international cinema career includes titles such as "Victoria & Abdul", "Furious 7", and "Death on the Nile", said he is thrilled to be part of "Rule Breakers" and share screen with a talented actor like Waller-Bridge.

Advertisment

"This project resonates with me deeply, and I believe it's crucial to tell stories that highlight the strength and resilience of individuals in challenging circumstances. I look forward to bringing this narrative to life and reaching audiences globally," the actor said in a statement.

"I am so thrilled to be able to support a film that we think every parent should take their daughter to watch in the theatres. And the story being so inspiring, it was no surprise that Phoebe Waller-Bridge also stepped in. She is a powerhouse of talent, so her addition I am sure has lifted the film to greater heights," he added.

Fazal, whose last Hollywood venture was the Gerard Butler-starrer "Kandahar" (2023), is best known to audiences at home for his performances in the "Fukrey" film franchise and the "Mirzapur" web series.

Advertisment

The actor will also reprise his fan-favourite character of Guddu Pandit in a theatrical movie based on "Mirzapur", Prime Video's award-winning crime thriller. PTI RDS RDS RDS