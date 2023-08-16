Ali Fazal to star in Off-Broadway production in New York

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal is set to feature in an Off-Broadway production in the US, beginning October.

Advertisment

Fazal, an already known name in the US courtesy his appearances in movies such as "Furious 7", "Victoria & Abdul", "Death on the Nile" and most recently "Kandahar", will be the first Indian actor to be a part of an Off-Broadway production.

"It's a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

Advertisment

The untitled stage show, dubbed as an experimental drama, will have a limited run of four weeks. It is directed by Alexander Malichnikov and scheduled to begin rehearsals in October.

The Off-Broadway theatres are smaller than those in the Broadway theatre district and typically stage less expensive or commercial productions.

On the movie front, Fazal will be next seen in "Fukrey 3" and Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya".