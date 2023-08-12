Advertisment
#Entertainment

I'm not married: Ali Sethi refutes wedding rumours with painter Salman Toor

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
12 Aug 2023
I'm not married: Ali Sethi refutes wedding rumours with painter Salman Toor

Mumbai: Pakistani singer Ali Sethi on Saturday denied marriage rumours, claiming that the musician has secretly exchanged vows with New York-based painter Salman Toor.

Advertisment

Sethi, known for his rendition of songs such as "Pasoori", "Gulon Main Rang", "Ranjish Hi Sahi" and "Chan Kithan", refuted the reports in a post shared on his Instagram Stories.

"I'm not married.  I don't know who started the rumour," Sethi said.

"But maybe they should help market my new release," he wrote alongside a link to his new single "Paniya".

Reports of Sethi and Toor's secret wedding went viral on social media on Friday.

#Chan Kithan #Ranjish Hi Sahi #Gulon Main Rang #Pasoori #Ali Sethi Marriage #Ali Sethi Salman Toor #Salman Toor #Ali Sethi
Advertisment
Subscribe